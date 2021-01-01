Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones - Black
Features
- QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are engineered with renowned noise cancellation
- With the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you have instant access to millions of songs, playlists, and more hands-free
- Simply choose your voice assistant and ask away
- Just press and hold the Action button for help
- If you’re not an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant user, don’t worry. You can still use the Action button to adjust your level of noise cancellation between two settings
- When you want to take your music anywhere, you need headphones built to keep up
- With impact-resistant materials, glass-filled nylon, and corrosion-resistant stainless steel, they’re engineered to survive life on the go
- Wrapped in Alcantara® the soft covering material used in yachts and high-end automobiles it provides a welcome comfort designed for all-day listening
- Plush ear cushions are manufactured from synthetic protein leather, so it won’t even feel like you’re wearing headphones
- Enjoy up to 20 hours of listening, enough time to pore through this entire playlist
- And when it finally runs down, a quick 15-minute charge gives you another 2.5 hours
- For that rare time when you do get caught without battery, use the included cable to plug in and keep the music playing
- You want fullness and clarity for your music, regardless of how loud it gets
- That’s why our drivers feature volume-optimized EQ for even better performance than before
- The Bose Connect app gives you easy access to everything your product has to offer
- Get tips and personalize your settings, so you can spend more time enjoying the music instead of setting it up

Specifications
- Dimensions/weight without the cable
- Headphones: 7.1" H x 6.7" W x 3.2" D (8.3 oz)
- Audio cable: 47.2"
- USB cable: 12"
What’s Included
- 1x QC35 Wireless Headphones II
- 1x USB Charging Cable
- 1x 2.5 mm to 3.5 mm Audio Cable
- 1x Carrying Case
