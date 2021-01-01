Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones - Black

Features

  • QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are engineered with renowned noise cancellation
  • With the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you have instant access to millions of songs, playlists, and more hands-free
  • Simply choose your voice assistant and ask away
    • Just press and hold the Action button for help
  • If you’re not an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant user, don’t worry. You can still use the Action button to adjust your level of noise cancellation between two settings
  • When you want to take your music anywhere, you need headphones built to keep up
    • With impact-resistant materials, glass-filled nylon, and corrosion-resistant stainless steel, they’re engineered to survive life on the go
    • Wrapped in Alcantara® the soft covering material used in yachts and high-end automobiles it provides a welcome comfort designed for all-day listening
    • Plush ear cushions are manufactured from synthetic protein leather, so it won’t even feel like you’re wearing headphones
  • Enjoy up to 20 hours of listening, enough time to pore through this entire playlist
    • And when it finally runs down, a quick 15-minute charge gives you another 2.5 hours
    • For that rare time when you do get caught without battery, use the included cable to plug in and keep the music playing
  • You want fullness and clarity for your music, regardless of how loud it gets
    • That’s why our drivers feature volume-optimized EQ for even better performance than before
  • The Bose Connect app gives you easy access to everything your product has to offer
    • Get tips and personalize your settings, so you can spend more time enjoying the music instead of setting it up
  • Apps:

Specifications

  • Dimensions/weight without the cable
    • Headphones: 7.1" H x 6.7" W x 3.2" D (8.3 oz)
    • Audio cable: 47.2"
    • USB cable: 12"

What’s Included

  • 1x QC35 Wireless Headphones II
  • 1x USB Charging Cable
  • 1x 2.5 mm to 3.5 mm Audio Cable
  • 1x Carrying Case

Warranty

1 Year Bose

Estimated Delivery Date

Tuesday, Jul 6 - Friday, Jul 9

