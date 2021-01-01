Cuisinart Velocity Ultra 1 HP Blender
Features
- Cuisinart Heavy Duty Blender VELOCITY Ultra 1 HP with programmed ice crush
- Large capacity 56-Ounce
- Durable BPA-Free Tritan blending jar with easy-to-read markings
- Multiple Options touchpad controls provide:
- Low
- High
- Pulse
- Ice Crush
- Smoothie settings
- Blend your favorite ingredients into a delicious smoothie in seconds
What’s Included?
- 1x Cuisinart Velocity Ultra 1 HP Blender
Warranty
