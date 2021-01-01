Cuisinart Velocity Ultra 1 HP Blender

Features

  • Cuisinart Heavy Duty Blender VELOCITY Ultra 1 HP with programmed ice crush
  • Large capacity 56-Ounce
  • Durable BPA-Free Tritan blending jar with easy-to-read markings
  • Multiple Options touchpad controls provide:
    • Low
    • High
    • Pulse
    • Ice Crush
    • Smoothie settings
  • Blend your favorite ingredients into a delicious smoothie in seconds

What’s Included?

  • 1x Cuisinart Velocity Ultra 1 HP Blender

Warranty

3-year limited manufacturer

Estimated Delivery Date

Monday, Jul 12 - Friday, Jul 16

