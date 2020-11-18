Empower Fit Pro Smart Watch with Three Interchangeable Bands
Features
- Meet your new personal assistant and health coach, the Empower FitPro Smart Watch
- The deal includes one watch, three bands (Blue, Black, Pink), and a charging dock
- Health Functions: body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels
- Activity Functions: pedometer, distance tracking, sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, calorie tracker
- Mobile Integrations: incoming call and message notifications, remote camera shutter, phone location tracker, alarm
Specifications
- Technical Specifications: 1.4 screen size, 240 x 240 pixel, IP67 waterproof rating, 160mAh battery
- Supported Systems: Android 4.4+ and iOS 8.2+
- Timer: Stopwatch
- Sleep Monitor: Measures quantity and quality of sleep
- Weather: Temperature and forecast
- Tracker: Help find a phone or watch
- Notifications: Phone, Messages, Email, Social Media
- Water Notifications: Reminds user to drink water at different points of the day
- Inactivity Notifications: Reminds user to get up after being inactive for 1 hour
- Shutter Control: Can use the watch as a camera remote
- Alarm: Vibrate to wake
- Custom Settings: Watch faces, language, brightness, and vibration intensity
- Charging Time: 2 hours
- Run Time: 3-5 days
- Standby Time: 6-7 days
- Watch Bands included: Black, Blue, and Pink
- Charging Cable: Magnetic with a mini dock
- App integration:
- FitCloud (iOS / Android)
- FitCloud Pro (iOS / Android)
What’s included?
- 1x Empower Fit Pro Smartwatch
- 3x Watch Bands (Blue, Black, Pink)
- 1x Charging Dock
Estimated Delivery Date
Standard: Tuesday, Jul 13 - Friday, Jul 16.
Enhanced: Monday, Jul 12 - Thursday, Jul 15.
Really mad 😡😡😠😠😠😠about u taking money out of my account
Watch works great the only problem is you can not swim with it.
Pleased
The quality of this smart watch far exceeded my expectations for the price.
Love it!!!
very nice
just received it haven’t set it up yet
great Watch, Great Price
nice looking watch with many functions that pairs with your smart phone. 4 display features that are easy to read.
Love it
Nice, my third watch, I love them great gift.
Great product
Thanks, great buy.
I LOVE IT!!
I love that my watch helps me take control of my health.
Sonya
I love it!!
Love it, love it, love it!!!
I like everything about this watch, and all it does
the numbers are large i don’t need my glasses to read the time,
I can check my blood pressure several times a day
Great deal! Does so much!
There are so many things on this watch. It takes your temp, blood pressure, steps, reminds you to drink water and let’s me know when I get a text. So happy with. Such a great deal!
LOVE MY WATCH!
It’s everything and more that the instructions said it would be. Perfect Purchase.
Love this item
I was hesitant on getting something other than Fitbit but tired of paying high prices for the Fitbit and the recent one failing. First day having this watch and love it already!!!
Great value!
Watch is great- syncs easily with phone app… I am pleased with my purchase!
I love the watch. And the price was outstanding. It is user friendly. So happy with my purchase.
Very nice watch
Cool…
Empower Fit Pro Smart Watch
Watch is easy to use! Just what I wanted. Blood pressure, beats per min. , step count, and does connect to my Galaxy cell phone!
Very pleased
I love this product and grateful that I was able to take advantage of the great discount!
Easy to use.
Nice looking and very easy to use. Interface with Google fit is a breeze. Customizable through the app.
Great watch
Very nice watch. Very smart looking.
So far so good. Love the three bands.
Smart watch
I received my smart watch today and I love it for the price.
The watch bands fill very luxurious, and the price is unbelievable my daughter has the same watch that she paid $200. and change, am happy
It was worth the price it’s a very helpful piece have to keep up with your heart rate your workout steps and your calories I love it
Pro Fit Watch
It has everything I need to track water, exercise, heart beat, time, etc! Very pretty!
My watch
I love my watch it does exactly with an Iwatch would do
Fit Pro Smart Watch is great for the price
My brother has one and loves it, so I decided to get me one. I have another Fit watch but it doesn’t work have the time, so this should be great!
It is everything the promotion says
This watch has so many great functions. Very happy with it!
I like the quality of the interchangeable band and the watch itself.
I love this watch because it have a lot of features. The picture quality is very good.
Nice watch
Happy I purchased it so far. It look very similar to an Apple Watch. Hope it continues to work well.
This is the best thing that I ever have. It’s really worth it
simple and easy to use
Love it
Love this watch it’s easy to set up and works fine only had it for one day but so far good the only thing it’s temperature is Celsius!
FIT PRO SMARTWATCH
I just love this watch. It is just what any active person needs. It keeps you in check with daily activity.
Just as good as the apple watch
love it, looks good great price!
It’s a very good product. I’m satisfied with what I bought. I want to thank you for not sending me a dud.
My daughter loves the watch. Thank you
I REALLY LIKE THIS WATCH IT IS 1 OF THE BEST SPORT WATCHES AND LASTS LONGER BETWEEN CHARGES OF ANY I HAVE
Happy to have my watch can’t wait to enjoy wearing it.
Nice🙌🏽
Its
A most comfortable watch
The watch is so light and comfortable I forget it is on. The vitals are accurate and is easy to use.
I have small wrists and it is comfortable for a big smartwatch.
I love my new smart watch
Great watch
Empower for pro watch
Delivery was on time. Features are awesome. Love the color bands!
Beautiful easy to use
Love my new watch, just ordered one for hubby
Beautiful watch
Lots of features
Love it
I love it
I have been well pleased with every item I have ordered from morning save. I am one happy customer with many more orders to come in the future
Great Watch For The Price!
This smart watch is great! I like the fact there are 3 interchangeable bands. When I clicked the QR Code and downloaded the App, I found the weight to be in CM instead of LBS. In addition, I am having trouble converting the temperature into Fahrenheit instead of Celsius. There should be an option to convert both temperature and weight.
Love my smart watch.
It’s stylish and works well.
Great value fitness watch
I love this watch to keep track of fitness. The only issue is the band, It’s tail is not kept in place by the slides so I double it back under. Ok with that.
I love it already
Great Watch!!!!
Love It! Just like an Apple Watch without the price! Get it if you can
Nice watch. It has several notifications.
Very good watch for the money.
Easy app download. A lot of features for the money!
Very nice good to have so I can keep track of my health
Someone in the UPS stole my watch but morning save sent a new one right away. I thank you for that.
I’m loving it. Nice set up
I hope the band on this smart watch don’t break my wrist out. Do you know the mm of the band???
Great watch
I would like to know how do I answer the phone on my watch
I'm very impressed so far with my watch.
Very affordable version of a smartwatch, don’t know how comparable it is to say an Apple watch, but I’m impressed so far!
Nice watch, I like it very much.
Nice
Nice… May be the in on set up the Clock, could be better, but nice for the Value
I am pleased with this watch however it wants me to download an app. It says it’s free, then it asks for my personal info. It’s FitCloudPro. Again, I love the watch
Awesome watch
Great watch. Functions are accurate and the watch is comfortable to wear.
👍🏼
Perfect
Good price and quality
Seems to be a good product although I have had it only for one day. So far so good.
Great quality and functionality
Best thing ever
Great watch along with blood pressure., pulse and other features. Thank you
I love my new FitPro watch and all it’s functionalities.
Empower Fit Pro Smart Watch
Very nice and a great deal! Very easy to set up and sync to your phone. I would recommend this product.
Great Product!
Works just like the more expensive products. Ordered one for my husband and for me. We excited about the possibilities with these!
I received my watch today set up was easy now let’s see what happens
Betty
It does everything the other expensive watches do! Great value!
Easy to set up
I haven’t actually used it yet, but after a little fenagling, I got it hooked up with my phone, so far so good.
Awesome smartwatch
I have been looking a reasonable priced smart watch this is the one.
I love it
Love my new watch
Still trying to figure it out.
All the features are very important to buy this watch, will buy again.
Smart watch
Love my new Smart Watch. It has so many great features.
Just received the watch.It was charged right out of the box.Watch is light and Comfortable
Seems good so far.
This is a gift.
I’ll tell you how it worked for the person it was given to after Christmas.
Love it!!
Love it
Just started wearing it two days ago but so far it works really good I’m still learning more about it.
Great Buy
This watch is amazing and very easy to follow instructions given
Very pleased with the product. Better than expected.
Great Watch
This Fitbit Pro watch was a gift to my daughter, she loves it and it able to track multiple functions, it also alerts her to phone calls. She was very pleased, I would recommend it to anyone!
Impeccable Service
Great service and delivery time is awesome
What I needed
I have been wanting a larger face Smart watch and this fits the bill with everything I need to have at my fingertips, in fact even more than I really need
Looks nice.
Perfect
Love the reminders.
Has everything
I’ve only had my Fit Pro for a day now, for the price, you can’t ask for more. It is loaded with all the perks.
Love it perfect thanks you.
Great smart watch
This is a great smart watch - love the interchangeable bands that come with it. It tracks steps, heart rate, body temperature, Calories burned and so much more. Also see your messages and who’s calling. And reminds me when to drink water. I’m very happy with this purchase
Perfect!
Nice affordable smartwatch. Love it!
Day 1 so far so good
Day 1 of using it, has all the features that I was looking for, I’ve had other smartwatches that have cost my 5 times the price and this one so far is THE BEST.
Cool Watch
It is really a cool watch. Looks good on the wrist, classy, distinguished. Handles bunches of tasks. Thankful I got one.
Looks good
Just received it as a Christmas gift. Will update after that.
Excellent
Easy to set up!! Love this watch.
Keeping on Track
I’m so thrilled - just received my Smartwatch- it’s going to become my BWF I wanted to say thanks!
Just what I was looking for!
Great watch, not too big, great price. Love that it has interchangeable bands
Looks good
I like it I just hope it lasts longer
Love it.
I love the watch.
Changing the watch face
I have been trying to change the watch face for a week and have been unsuccessful. It says hold the button for 3 seconds, it don’t work.
Watch
I think it’s going to be great once I get use to it. Good price.
can not set time i am really stupid. loved the bp pulse o2 level, great product
hard to set up
It ranks high
It’s ranks right up there with my Fitbit HR. It was easy to set up and it has features my Fitbit doesn’t. It’s just great !!!
I like it, thanks for the wonderful service.
Great watch
This watch is better than I expected it to be.
Simple Smartwatch that offers a lot
This smart watch comes with two additional bands that can easily be changed. I use it to alert me when I have a test message, keep track of my temperature, track steps and monitor my sleep. I am still learning how to properly use all of its functions. I do wish this smart watch had more instructions.
Doesn't update weather.
Has several good functions but the one for the weather doesn’t work, so wonder how accurate the others are. Contacted Morningsave last week but haven’t heard back.
So far so good
I just received my watch, so I’ll see. It’s very stylish
Fit pro smartwatch
Better than I dreamed it would be and hopefully will be able to buy more for my family.
Giving to granddaughter in March
I just received the item. Thanks for your service!
Saw a review that states $45 a month to use. Is that true?
It good
Good
Need more detail about how to read chart
Haven't worn yet
Thought I could answer phone calls and text with it, it’s just for notifications. took me a while to figure out how to change weather from celcius to Fahrenheit, there are no instructions for that. I figured out to go through smart phone. Do like the interchangeable bands.
Ear piece and watch do not work good together
Smartwatch
Nice looking … setting up now … will rate again after few days use
Great price but has issues, can’t lower brightness, display doesn’t stay on for to long, without hitting button
Smart watch
It is just what it said but , it is small in military time, great for a chikd.
I need more instructions on how to setup the watch.
Could not find directions to use.
Could not even set the time. Too much personal info needed to use the watch.
No sleep information
How do I return for full credit?
all functions don't work properly
likes: correct time; alerts for email & text messages
dislikes: weather is never correct
Generic
Overall generic style,which you can’t even set the time. Could of bought something like this at half the cost. Big disappointment!! No return labels or instructions to return if not satisfied.
It was not as expected it was bigger than what the picture showed.
I lost the instructions. I need new instructions mail to my house. You already have the address listed
Not too smart
This watch is glorified in its description. I wish I had taken to heart the reviews that warned against its purchase, but I thought it was cute enough to risk the buy. Well, the saying is…you get what you pay for. It’s virtually just a watch with a big pretty face and a few functions that may or may not (mostly) work!
Not enough features
Limited features on actual watch. Go to phone to get some functions. Not even worth the sale price and non refundable
its not what I need
not able to setup not what wanted
sorry for to have to return Bridie mcdonough
Watch does not set up with android phone.
Gave to my husband for father’s day and felt very embarrassed
No me gusta la calidad se ve barata
Cannot set the time???
Empower fit pro smart watch
It isn’t what I expected it doesn’t read correctly your tempature neither your body nor weather its not paring correctly, right with phone Also if my phone isn’t use before receiving messages it won’t connect pair and I don’t receive my messages until after I use my phone I’m not sure how it works to take photos when I tried it its actually asking to be done on my phone I also thought I can reply on my messages and answer calls I’m not sure if it’s reading correctly over all on all heart rate, blood pressure and so forth To locate phone on watch its a low sound vibration on phone so it really doesn’t help much not really good it’s really basic mainly to use as just to tell time watch
i recieved a defected wached.
Battery life
The battery life is not good. I have to charge it every other day. It comes o. Without me touching it. It changed face screen without me changing it.
Arrived without a charger.
product
would not charge. Company was quick to refund money
Not as promised
This Fit Pro is a joke. I’m embarrassed I bought it.
Not what was promised. I thought I got a good deal. It was not. It doesn’t work well and the battery doesn’t last enough.
The charge didn’t even last a couple hours! Ugh!!!
Stopped swipeability in less than a week
Can’t use the swipe feature, but it worked at first. So, unless there’s something I am doing wrong, its not worth purchasing.
Will not charge up.Tried for 2 days with different charging stations.Does not work!
product does not respond power up !
like the looks but does not work
Not happy
It does not do what its suppose to do. Very dissatisfied
No good watch or charger
Please cancel any accounts I have with you or chechout.org. I want no dealings with companies that sale bad products and then give you no way to contact them but through emails that could take months before solving. Also I had my credit card reverse charges on the amount billed for the not working smart watch & charger.
Impossible.
I am tech savvy. I have tried to program this thing for hours. Website is of VERY little help. THIS PARTICULAR MODEL DOES NOT EVEN SHOW UP ON THE WEBSITE. Limited features that are not programmable. UNUSABLE.
Watch connect quickly and seem to be keeping track of heart rate, no etc.
As soon as I began working out it did mot register any info. Hearty rate stayed at same count as in resting mode. Also rabe 5.5 mikes did mot track that. I attempted to reconnect and disconnect watch still did mot work.
I’ll be returning
I ordered one watch why did you send two and I’m quite sure you build me for both of them
Very disappointing
I received my watch today. I’m trying to return it because it’s not working. Its doesn’t connect to my phone. I downloaded the app and read the directions and follow the guidelines several times and had no luck I like to return this ASAP please send me a label thank you
The watch does not pair!
The watch will not pair with my phone nor will it allow me to set the time and other settings. I want to return both ways he’s I purchased.
Charger not included
We bought two of these terrible watches after the first one was delivered without a charger. They’ve been a horrible purchase so far, and I wish we could get our money back.
Disappointed… Can not get the watch to do anything. Can’t change time or nothing else.
I receive my watch it did not charge also text I did get a text back asking me to check the charger the charger does not work neither does the watch I asked for a return label or refund I’ve charged it and every charge outlet and it does not work I thought it would be a better quality not more so the watch but the charger
Dead on Arrival
This watch showed a glimmer of life when it arrived - but after trying to charge it for 24 hours, it was totally dead. Would have been nice…
Received cleansing facial towelettes instead of smart watch.
I was excited to open the package with my new smart watch and start syncing it with my phone and learning how to use it. Unfortunately, when I pulled the product from the package I was very disappointed to see that it was not the smart watch I ordered, but a package of cleansing facial towelettes instead. This feels like a scam, but I have contacted customer service and I will try to remain hopefully that they will contact me in 1 to 2 days as promised and they will resolve this mistake satisfactorily.
Unable to operate
Have to pay for app features
The watch was great! like how you could change the look with the different bands that it came with. however, the greatest downer was the fact that it cost $49.95 a month to use the features on the watch! that’s CRAZY!!! i wouldn’t mind a yearly app fee, but fifty bucks a month for the life of the watch, I DON’T THINK SO…
I have a fried who has a smart watch which is much easier to use. This is like a defective product in comparison. The App was also no help
Poor quality
There’s no way this item is usually $130. This is a scam. Watch is poor quality and unreliable. Returning.
There were no instructions included
Terrible product
I can’t get the face of the watch to change to english and you have to keep tapping the face to change. I want a refund!
Need to return
Very much dislike