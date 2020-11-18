Empower Fit Pro Smart Watch with Three Interchangeable Bands

Customer Favorite

4.1 Overall Rating

A product’s star rating is based on a Machine Learning model instead of a raw data average. This model takes into account various factors used to improve the confidence in our star ratings.

5 stars
65%
4 stars
14%
3 stars
3%
2 stars
3%
1 star
14%
Verified Purchase

Really mad 😡😡😠😠😠😠about u taking money out of my account

Written by @SherryMitchell - July 1st 2021
Verified Purchase

Watch works great the only problem is you can not swim with it.

Written by @kevinwest - June 29th 2021
Verified Purchase

Pleased

The quality of this smart watch far exceeded my expectations for the price.

Written by @sandac1 - June 19th 2021
See All Reviews

Features

  • Meet your new personal assistant and health coach, the Empower FitPro Smart Watch
  • The deal includes one watch, three bands (Blue, Black, Pink), and a charging dock
  • Health Functions: body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels
  • Activity Functions: pedometer, distance tracking, sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, calorie tracker
  • Mobile Integrations: incoming call and message notifications, remote camera shutter, phone location tracker, alarm

Specifications

  • Technical Specifications: 1.4 screen size, 240 x 240 pixel, IP67 waterproof rating, 160mAh battery
  • Supported Systems: Android 4.4+ and iOS 8.2+
  • Timer: Stopwatch
  • Sleep Monitor: Measures quantity and quality of sleep
  • Weather: Temperature and forecast
  • Tracker: Help find a phone or watch
  • Notifications: Phone, Messages, Email, Social Media
  • Water Notifications: Reminds user to drink water at different points of the day
  • Inactivity Notifications: Reminds user to get up after being inactive for 1 hour
  • Shutter Control: Can use the watch as a camera remote
  • Alarm: Vibrate to wake
  • Custom Settings: Watch faces, language, brightness, and vibration intensity
  • Charging Time: 2 hours
  • Run Time: 3-5 days
  • Standby Time: 6-7 days
  • Watch Bands included: Black, Blue, and Pink
  • Charging Cable: Magnetic with a mini dock
  • App integration:
  • FitCloud (iOS / Android)
  • FitCloud Pro (iOS / Android)

What’s included?

  • 1x Empower Fit Pro Smartwatch
  • 3x Watch Bands (Blue, Black, Pink)
  • 1x Charging Dock

Warranty

1 Year After Product Registration

Manual Page 1
Manual Page 2

Estimated Delivery Date

Standard: Tuesday, Jul 13 - Friday, Jul 16.
Enhanced: Monday, Jul 12 - Thursday, Jul 15.

Reviews

Verified Purchase

Really mad 😡😡😠😠😠😠about u taking money out of my account

Written by @SherryMitchell - July 1st 2021
Verified Purchase

Watch works great the only problem is you can not swim with it.

Written by @kevinwest - June 29th 2021
Verified Purchase

Pleased

The quality of this smart watch far exceeded my expectations for the price.

Written by @sandac1 - June 19th 2021
Verified Purchase

Love it!!!

Written by @grannachapman - June 18th 2021
Verified Purchase

very nice

just received it haven’t set it up yet

Written by @LR123 - June 18th 2021
Verified Purchase

great Watch, Great Price

nice looking watch with many functions that pairs with your smart phone. 4 display features that are easy to read.

Written by @cher448 - June 17th 2021
Verified Purchase

Love it

Written by @wandahough - June 16th 2021
Verified Purchase

Nice, my third watch, I love them great gift.

Written by @Karmello - June 16th 2021
Verified Purchase

Great product

Thanks, great buy.

Written by @jhputnam - June 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

I LOVE IT!!

I love that my watch helps me take control of my health.

Written by @theladysteffi - May 31st 2021
Verified Purchase

Sonya

I love it!!

Written by @Sonyabloomfield - May 26th 2021
Verified Purchase

Love it, love it, love it!!!

Written by @Raingal61 - May 24th 2021
Verified Purchase

I like everything about this watch, and all it does
the numbers are large i don’t need my glasses to read the time,
I can check my blood pressure several times a day

Written by @blueblue - May 21st 2021
Verified Purchase

Great deal! Does so much!

There are so many things on this watch. It takes your temp, blood pressure, steps, reminds you to drink water and let’s me know when I get a text. So happy with. Such a great deal!

Written by @waterchild - May 21st 2021
Verified Purchase

LOVE MY WATCH!

It’s everything and more that the instructions said it would be. Perfect Purchase.

Written by @blueberrypie456 - May 18th 2021
Verified Purchase

Love this item

I was hesitant on getting something other than Fitbit but tired of paying high prices for the Fitbit and the recent one failing. First day having this watch and love it already!!!

Written by @juliemsgk30 - May 18th 2021
Verified Purchase

Great value!

Watch is great- syncs easily with phone app… I am pleased with my purchase!

Written by @Derrelle7 - May 16th 2021
Verified Purchase

I love the watch. And the price was outstanding. It is user friendly. So happy with my purchase.

Written by @Zettie1947 - May 15th 2021
Verified Purchase

Very nice watch

Written by @patty1957 - May 15th 2021
Verified Purchase

Cool…

Written by @greenmd - May 15th 2021
Verified Purchase

Empower Fit Pro Smart Watch

Watch is easy to use! Just what I wanted. Blood pressure, beats per min. , step count, and does connect to my Galaxy cell phone!

Written by @MickeyD66 - May 14th 2021
Verified Purchase

Very pleased

Written by @Jerseygirl1968 - May 12th 2021
Verified Purchase

I love this product and grateful that I was able to take advantage of the great discount!

Written by @gstinson1 - May 12th 2021
Verified Purchase

Easy to use.

Nice looking and very easy to use. Interface with Google fit is a breeze. Customizable through the app.

Written by @jensen27 - May 10th 2021
Verified Purchase

Great watch

Very nice watch. Very smart looking.

Written by @jonesy67 - May 9th 2021
Verified Purchase

So far so good. Love the three bands.

Written by @deedy1960 - May 7th 2021
Verified Purchase

Smart watch

I received my smart watch today and I love it for the price.

Written by @J1962 - May 7th 2021
Verified Purchase

The watch bands fill very luxurious, and the price is unbelievable my daughter has the same watch that she paid $200. and change, am happy

Written by @MansonJackson - May 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

It was worth the price it’s a very helpful piece have to keep up with your heart rate your workout steps and your calories I love it

Written by @09171953 - May 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

Pro Fit Watch

It has everything I need to track water, exercise, heart beat, time, etc! Very pretty!

Written by @Robinkam - May 1st 2021
Verified Purchase

My watch

I love my watch it does exactly with an Iwatch would do

Written by @BigDaddy143 - May 1st 2021
Verified Purchase

Fit Pro Smart Watch is great for the price

My brother has one and loves it, so I decided to get me one. I have another Fit watch but it doesn’t work have the time, so this should be great!

Written by @SWalker13163 - April 30th 2021
Verified Purchase

It is everything the promotion says

This watch has so many great functions. Very happy with it!

Written by @bermudajillo - April 28th 2021
Verified Purchase

I like the quality of the interchangeable band and the watch itself.

I love this watch because it have a lot of features. The picture quality is very good.

Written by @Soprano14 - April 27th 2021
Verified Purchase

Nice watch

Happy I purchased it so far. It look very similar to an Apple Watch. Hope it continues to work well.

Written by @Caligal97 - April 26th 2021
Verified Purchase

This is the best thing that I ever have. It’s really worth it

Written by @guerdacribb2000 - April 25th 2021
Verified Purchase

simple and easy to use

Written by @Manny1968 - April 20th 2021
Verified Purchase

Love it

Love this watch it’s easy to set up and works fine only had it for one day but so far good the only thing it’s temperature is Celsius!

Written by @Susie168 - April 7th 2021
Verified Purchase

FIT PRO SMARTWATCH

I just love this watch. It is just what any active person needs. It keeps you in check with daily activity.

Written by @Monday131 - April 7th 2021
Verified Purchase

Just as good as the apple watch

love it, looks good great price!

Written by @pugaroo - April 6th 2021
Verified Purchase

It’s a very good product. I’m satisfied with what I bought. I want to thank you for not sending me a dud.
My daughter loves the watch. Thank you

Written by @133076VW7h - April 5th 2021
Verified Purchase

I REALLY LIKE THIS WATCH IT IS 1 OF THE BEST SPORT WATCHES AND LASTS LONGER BETWEEN CHARGES OF ANY I HAVE

Written by @ginicj5 - April 4th 2021
Verified Purchase

Happy to have my watch can’t wait to enjoy wearing it.

Written by @lyheath - April 4th 2021
Verified Purchase

Nice🙌🏽

Its

Written by @babyboyvin - April 3rd 2021
Verified Purchase

Written by @martin2031 - April 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

A most comfortable watch

The watch is so light and comfortable I forget it is on. The vitals are accurate and is easy to use.

Written by @marosado - April 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

I have small wrists and it is comfortable for a big smartwatch.

Written by @estherdickson - April 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

I love my new smart watch

Written by @mscaddy469looko - April 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

Great watch

Written by @mikelweaver - April 1st 2021
Verified Purchase

Empower for pro watch

Delivery was on time. Features are awesome. Love the color bands!

Written by @Deejaye57 - March 31st 2021
Verified Purchase

Beautiful easy to use

Love my new watch, just ordered one for hubby

Written by @francesrn1439 - March 31st 2021
Verified Purchase

Beautiful watch

Lots of features

Written by @Reneesavage - March 29th 2021
Verified Purchase

Love it

Written by @sharronthomas - March 26th 2021
Verified Purchase

I love it

Written by @aaden2014 - March 26th 2021
Verified Purchase

I have been well pleased with every item I have ordered from morning save. I am one happy customer with many more orders to come in the future

Written by @cherylbwash - March 25th 2021
Verified Purchase

Great Watch For The Price!

This smart watch is great! I like the fact there are 3 interchangeable bands. When I clicked the QR Code and downloaded the App, I found the weight to be in CM instead of LBS. In addition, I am having trouble converting the temperature into Fahrenheit instead of Celsius. There should be an option to convert both temperature and weight.

Written by @Lexiepoo - March 25th 2021
Verified Purchase

Love my smart watch.

It’s stylish and works well.

Written by @Iputala - March 24th 2021
Verified Purchase

Great value fitness watch

I love this watch to keep track of fitness. The only issue is the band, It’s tail is not kept in place by the slides so I double it back under. Ok with that.

Written by @DujiMom - March 23rd 2021
Verified Purchase

I love it already

Written by @Ready801 - March 18th 2021
Verified Purchase

Great Watch!!!!

Love It! Just like an Apple Watch without the price! Get it if you can

Written by @MSFEFE - March 9th 2021
Verified Purchase

Nice watch. It has several notifications.

Written by @cathylubates - March 9th 2021
Verified Purchase

Very good watch for the money.

Easy app download. A lot of features for the money!

Written by @tarascanindian - March 4th 2021
Verified Purchase

Very nice good to have so I can keep track of my health

Written by @gibo - February 25th 2021
Verified Purchase

Someone in the UPS stole my watch but morning save sent a new one right away. I thank you for that.

Written by @sjb10 - February 24th 2021
Verified Purchase

I’m loving it. Nice set up

Written by @Sandra6811 - February 16th 2021
Verified Purchase

I hope the band on this smart watch don’t break my wrist out. Do you know the mm of the band???

Written by @sexymom46 - February 13th 2021
Verified Purchase

Great watch

I would like to know how do I answer the phone on my watch

Written by @4honey - February 12th 2021
Verified Purchase

I'm very impressed so far with my watch.

Very affordable version of a smartwatch, don’t know how comparable it is to say an Apple watch, but I’m impressed so far!

Written by @jrolince - February 8th 2021
Verified Purchase

Nice watch, I like it very much.

Written by @ladyjones11 - February 6th 2021
Verified Purchase

Nice

Nice… May be the in on set up the Clock, could be better, but nice for the Value

Written by @Morningsave4520 - February 6th 2021
Verified Purchase

I am pleased with this watch however it wants me to download an app. It says it’s free, then it asks for my personal info. It’s FitCloudPro. Again, I love the watch

Written by @RozMotley - February 6th 2021
Verified Purchase

Awesome watch

Great watch. Functions are accurate and the watch is comfortable to wear.

Written by @EMERALDCITI1234 - February 3rd 2021
Verified Purchase

👍🏼

Perfect

Written by @patty33 - February 3rd 2021
Verified Purchase

Good price and quality

Seems to be a good product although I have had it only for one day. So far so good.

Written by @ohhwingert - January 31st 2021
Verified Purchase

Great quality and functionality

Written by @RaLa4ever - January 22nd 2021
Verified Purchase

Best thing ever

Written by @momstang67 - January 19th 2021
Verified Purchase

Great watch along with blood pressure., pulse and other features. Thank you

Written by @Deborahadoran - January 16th 2021
Verified Purchase

I love my new FitPro watch and all it’s functionalities.

Written by @jwashington53 - January 14th 2021
Verified Purchase

Empower Fit Pro Smart Watch

Very nice and a great deal! Very easy to set up and sync to your phone. I would recommend this product.

Written by @DonnaButi - January 14th 2021
Verified Purchase

Great Product!

Works just like the more expensive products. Ordered one for my husband and for me. We excited about the possibilities with these!

Written by @Mrsmc705 - January 14th 2021
Verified Purchase

I received my watch today set up was easy now let’s see what happens

Written by @grandma280 - January 13th 2021
Verified Purchase

Betty

It does everything the other expensive watches do! Great value!

Written by @beko33 - January 13th 2021
Verified Purchase

Easy to set up

I haven’t actually used it yet, but after a little fenagling, I got it hooked up with my phone, so far so good.

Written by @loalynne - January 13th 2021
Verified Purchase

Awesome smartwatch

I have been looking a reasonable priced smart watch this is the one.

Written by @wheelind - January 10th 2021
Verified Purchase

I love it

Written by @patkent - January 10th 2021
Verified Purchase

Love my new watch

Written by @louise10 - January 8th 2021
Verified Purchase

Still trying to figure it out.

Written by @lthomas51 - January 8th 2021
Verified Purchase

All the features are very important to buy this watch, will buy again.

Written by @billyfoto - December 30th 2020
Verified Purchase

Smart watch

Love my new Smart Watch. It has so many great features.

Written by @bemyhart - December 26th 2020
Verified Purchase

Just received the watch.It was charged right out of the box.Watch is light and Comfortable

Written by @Christina282 - December 22nd 2020
Verified Purchase

Seems good so far.

Written by @bm24202 - December 20th 2020
Verified Purchase

This is a gift.

I’ll tell you how it worked for the person it was given to after Christmas.

Written by @whoopi - December 20th 2020
Verified Purchase

Love it!!

Written by @ebmccloud - December 19th 2020
Verified Purchase

Love it

Just started wearing it two days ago but so far it works really good I’m still learning more about it.

Written by @beasmallwood - December 14th 2020
Verified Purchase

Great Buy

This watch is amazing and very easy to follow instructions given

Written by @KellenandSummer - December 13th 2020
Verified Purchase

Very pleased with the product. Better than expected.

Written by @dklickliter - December 13th 2020
Verified Purchase

Great Watch

This Fitbit Pro watch was a gift to my daughter, she loves it and it able to track multiple functions, it also alerts her to phone calls. She was very pleased, I would recommend it to anyone!

Written by @Crystalstars - December 12th 2020
Verified Purchase

Impeccable Service

Great service and delivery time is awesome

Written by @karenfpayton - December 12th 2020
Verified Purchase

What I needed

I have been wanting a larger face Smart watch and this fits the bill with everything I need to have at my fingertips, in fact even more than I really need

Written by @9uhtalk - December 12th 2020

Looks nice.

Written by @sstephens1956 - December 11th 2020
Verified Purchase

Perfect

Love the reminders.

Written by @janewhiteman - December 10th 2020
Verified Purchase

Has everything

I’ve only had my Fit Pro for a day now, for the price, you can’t ask for more. It is loaded with all the perks.

Written by @Sixfootqueen61 - December 8th 2020
Verified Purchase

Love it perfect thanks you.

Written by @JenniferCampbel - November 24th 2020
Verified Purchase

Great smart watch

This is a great smart watch - love the interchangeable bands that come with it. It tracks steps, heart rate, body temperature, Calories burned and so much more. Also see your messages and who’s calling. And reminds me when to drink water. I’m very happy with this purchase

Written by @bskufca - November 22nd 2020
Verified Purchase

Perfect!

Nice affordable smartwatch. Love it!

Written by @fxxxg - November 22nd 2020
Verified Purchase

Day 1 so far so good

Day 1 of using it, has all the features that I was looking for, I’ve had other smartwatches that have cost my 5 times the price and this one so far is THE BEST.

Written by @jamesbaio - November 21st 2020
Verified Purchase

Cool Watch

It is really a cool watch. Looks good on the wrist, classy, distinguished. Handles bunches of tasks. Thankful I got one.

Written by @maia520 - November 20th 2020
Verified Purchase

Looks good

Just received it as a Christmas gift. Will update after that.

Written by @Mlkh91 - November 20th 2020
Verified Purchase

Excellent

Easy to set up!! Love this watch.

Written by @MakZahClen03 - November 20th 2020
Verified Purchase

Keeping on Track

I’m so thrilled - just received my Smartwatch- it’s going to become my BWF I wanted to say thanks!

Written by @RitaEileen - November 19th 2020
Verified Purchase

Just what I was looking for!

Great watch, not too big, great price. Love that it has interchangeable bands

Written by @nbg1157 - June 25th 2021
Verified Purchase

Looks good

I like it I just hope it lasts longer

Written by @Kalungapoli - June 18th 2021
Verified Purchase

Love it.

I love the watch.

Written by @Girgir23 - June 10th 2021
Verified Purchase

Changing the watch face

I have been trying to change the watch face for a week and have been unsuccessful. It says hold the button for 3 seconds, it don’t work.

Written by @Uhudson - May 7th 2021
Verified Purchase

Watch

I think it’s going to be great once I get use to it. Good price.

Written by @sfhopkins - April 6th 2021
Verified Purchase

can not set time i am really stupid. loved the bp pulse o2 level, great product

Written by @mstv46 - April 5th 2021
Verified Purchase

hard to set up

Written by @Nursekc45 - April 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

It ranks high

It’s ranks right up there with my Fitbit HR. It was easy to set up and it has features my Fitbit doesn’t. It’s just great !!!

Written by @think2Bunny - March 31st 2021
Verified Purchase

I like it, thanks for the wonderful service.

Written by @blessedlady2854 - March 25th 2021
Verified Purchase

Great watch

This watch is better than I expected it to be.

Written by @dalovely1755 - March 25th 2021
Verified Purchase

Simple Smartwatch that offers a lot

This smart watch comes with two additional bands that can easily be changed. I use it to alert me when I have a test message, keep track of my temperature, track steps and monitor my sleep. I am still learning how to properly use all of its functions. I do wish this smart watch had more instructions.

Written by @tsmith4 - March 15th 2021
Verified Purchase

Doesn't update weather.

Has several good functions but the one for the weather doesn’t work, so wonder how accurate the others are. Contacted Morningsave last week but haven’t heard back.

Written by @pdridley1 - March 3rd 2021
Verified Purchase

So far so good

I just received my watch, so I’ll see. It’s very stylish

Written by @twiggins51 - February 20th 2021
Verified Purchase

Fit pro smartwatch

Better than I dreamed it would be and hopefully will be able to buy more for my family.

Written by @donnerann - February 8th 2021
Verified Purchase

Giving to granddaughter in March

Written by @Lumbeejeanette - February 5th 2021
Verified Purchase

I just received the item. Thanks for your service!

Written by @funy - February 5th 2021
Verified Purchase

Saw a review that states $45 a month to use. Is that true?

Written by @stuben1 - January 20th 2021
Verified Purchase

It good

Written by @wtcarter - January 13th 2021
Verified Purchase

Good

Written by @Bmoser - December 20th 2020
Verified Purchase

Need more detail about how to read chart

Written by @Lohi1234 - November 22nd 2020
Verified Purchase

Haven't worn yet

Thought I could answer phone calls and text with it, it’s just for notifications. took me a while to figure out how to change weather from celcius to Fahrenheit, there are no instructions for that. I figured out to go through smart phone. Do like the interchangeable bands.

Written by @54Soonerfan - November 18th 2020
Verified Purchase

Ear piece and watch do not work good together

Written by @bee1955 - February 23rd 2021
Verified Purchase

Smartwatch

Nice looking … setting up now … will rate again after few days use

Written by @mystuffnow - February 11th 2021
Verified Purchase

Great price but has issues, can’t lower brightness, display doesn’t stay on for to long, without hitting button

Written by @wandavt - January 15th 2021
Verified Purchase

Smart watch

It is just what it said but , it is small in military time, great for a chikd.

Written by @Tonilds - January 10th 2021
Verified Purchase

I need more instructions on how to setup the watch.

Written by @lbjbell - November 19th 2020
Verified Purchase

Could not find directions to use.

Could not even set the time. Too much personal info needed to use the watch.

Written by @chisenHall2 - May 29th 2021
Verified Purchase

No sleep information

How do I return for full credit?

Written by @canderton11 - May 16th 2021
Verified Purchase

all functions don't work properly

likes: correct time; alerts for email & text messages
dislikes: weather is never correct

Written by @mssh - April 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

Generic

Overall generic style,which you can’t even set the time. Could of bought something like this at half the cost. Big disappointment!! No return labels or instructions to return if not satisfied.

Written by @pennyplm - April 1st 2021
Verified Purchase

It was not as expected it was bigger than what the picture showed.

Written by @Jackie094 - March 23rd 2021
Verified Purchase

I lost the instructions. I need new instructions mail to my house. You already have the address listed

Written by @meterrfox1 - March 15th 2021
Verified Purchase

Not too smart

This watch is glorified in its description. I wish I had taken to heart the reviews that warned against its purchase, but I thought it was cute enough to risk the buy. Well, the saying is…you get what you pay for. It’s virtually just a watch with a big pretty face and a few functions that may or may not (mostly) work!

Written by @gfheyes - January 12th 2021
Verified Purchase

Not enough features

Limited features on actual watch. Go to phone to get some functions. Not even worth the sale price and non refundable

Written by @orlandopjb246 - November 22nd 2020
Verified Purchase

its not what I need

not able to setup not what wanted
sorry for to have to return Bridie mcdonough

Written by @bridiemcdonagh - June 22nd 2021
Verified Purchase

Watch does not set up with android phone.

Gave to my husband for father’s day and felt very embarrassed

Written by @rquashie1 - June 21st 2021
Verified Purchase

No me gusta la calidad se ve barata

Written by @damarismata - June 9th 2021
Verified Purchase

Cannot set the time???

Written by @phxtennisbum - June 9th 2021
Verified Purchase

Empower fit pro smart watch

It isn’t what I expected it doesn’t read correctly your tempature neither your body nor weather its not paring correctly, right with phone Also if my phone isn’t use before receiving messages it won’t connect pair and I don’t receive my messages until after I use my phone I’m not sure how it works to take photos when I tried it its actually asking to be done on my phone I also thought I can reply on my messages and answer calls I’m not sure if it’s reading correctly over all on all heart rate, blood pressure and so forth To locate phone on watch its a low sound vibration on phone so it really doesn’t help much not really good it’s really basic mainly to use as just to tell time watch

Written by @ramirezsusie - June 7th 2021
Verified Purchase

i recieved a defected wached.

Written by @jjmaze - May 20th 2021
Verified Purchase

Battery life

The battery life is not good. I have to charge it every other day. It comes o. Without me touching it. It changed face screen without me changing it.

Written by @dianelomax - May 6th 2021
Verified Purchase

Arrived without a charger.

Written by @christine0424 - May 5th 2021
Verified Purchase

product

would not charge. Company was quick to refund money

Written by @triplelouie - April 26th 2021
Verified Purchase

Not as promised

This Fit Pro is a joke. I’m embarrassed I bought it.
Not what was promised. I thought I got a good deal. It was not. It doesn’t work well and the battery doesn’t last enough.

Written by @nleedy - April 8th 2021
Verified Purchase

The charge didn’t even last a couple hours! Ugh!!!

Written by @Rossiee442 - April 7th 2021
Verified Purchase

Stopped swipeability in less than a week

Can’t use the swipe feature, but it worked at first. So, unless there’s something I am doing wrong, its not worth purchasing.

Written by @ReallyC - April 5th 2021
Verified Purchase

Will not charge up.Tried for 2 days with different charging stations.Does not work!

Written by @hallmarkcandy - April 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

product does not respond power up !

like the looks but does not work

Written by @baparker59 - April 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

Not happy

It does not do what its suppose to do. Very dissatisfied

Written by @Queensuga63 - March 28th 2021
Verified Purchase

No good watch or charger

Please cancel any accounts I have with you or chechout.org. I want no dealings with companies that sale bad products and then give you no way to contact them but through emails that could take months before solving. Also I had my credit card reverse charges on the amount billed for the not working smart watch & charger.

Written by @Phylhemina - March 25th 2021
Verified Purchase

Impossible.

I am tech savvy. I have tried to program this thing for hours. Website is of VERY little help. THIS PARTICULAR MODEL DOES NOT EVEN SHOW UP ON THE WEBSITE. Limited features that are not programmable. UNUSABLE.

Written by @trishinbrea - March 19th 2021
Verified Purchase

Watch connect quickly and seem to be keeping track of heart rate, no etc.
As soon as I began working out it did mot register any info. Hearty rate stayed at same count as in resting mode. Also rabe 5.5 mikes did mot track that. I attempted to reconnect and disconnect watch still did mot work.
I’ll be returning

Written by @msautner - March 17th 2021
Verified Purchase

I ordered one watch why did you send two and I’m quite sure you build me for both of them

Written by @DonsRich007 - March 12th 2021
Verified Purchase

Very disappointing

I received my watch today. I’m trying to return it because it’s not working. Its doesn’t connect to my phone. I downloaded the app and read the directions and follow the guidelines several times and had no luck I like to return this ASAP please send me a label thank you

Written by @luciamcm1 - March 10th 2021
Verified Purchase

The watch does not pair!

The watch will not pair with my phone nor will it allow me to set the time and other settings. I want to return both ways he’s I purchased.

Written by @Crinkle32 - March 10th 2021
Verified Purchase

Charger not included

We bought two of these terrible watches after the first one was delivered without a charger. They’ve been a horrible purchase so far, and I wish we could get our money back.

Written by @whitneyfrink - March 7th 2021
Verified Purchase

Disappointed… Can not get the watch to do anything. Can’t change time or nothing else.

Written by @michaelgaylord - March 4th 2021
Verified Purchase

I receive my watch it did not charge also text I did get a text back asking me to check the charger the charger does not work neither does the watch I asked for a return label or refund I’ve charged it and every charge outlet and it does not work I thought it would be a better quality not more so the watch but the charger

Written by @Lookoutman - February 19th 2021
Verified Purchase

Dead on Arrival

This watch showed a glimmer of life when it arrived - but after trying to charge it for 24 hours, it was totally dead. Would have been nice…

Written by @nurits - February 18th 2021
Verified Purchase

Received cleansing facial towelettes instead of smart watch.

I was excited to open the package with my new smart watch and start syncing it with my phone and learning how to use it. Unfortunately, when I pulled the product from the package I was very disappointed to see that it was not the smart watch I ordered, but a package of cleansing facial towelettes instead. This feels like a scam, but I have contacted customer service and I will try to remain hopefully that they will contact me in 1 to 2 days as promised and they will resolve this mistake satisfactorily.

Written by @jentiphansen - February 13th 2021
Verified Purchase

Unable to operate

Written by @ghoward1 - January 20th 2021
Verified Purchase

Have to pay for app features

The watch was great! like how you could change the look with the different bands that it came with. however, the greatest downer was the fact that it cost $49.95 a month to use the features on the watch! that’s CRAZY!!! i wouldn’t mind a yearly app fee, but fifty bucks a month for the life of the watch, I DON’T THINK SO…

Written by @sk8erboisdad - January 12th 2021
Verified Purchase

I have a fried who has a smart watch which is much easier to use. This is like a defective product in comparison. The App was also no help

Written by @jetone - January 11th 2021
Verified Purchase

Poor quality

There’s no way this item is usually $130. This is a scam. Watch is poor quality and unreliable. Returning.

Written by @lyrainoxford - December 21st 2020
Verified Purchase

There were no instructions included

Written by @nurseforchrist - December 6th 2020

Terrible product

I can’t get the face of the watch to change to english and you have to keep tapping the face to change. I want a refund!

Written by @vikki59 - November 28th 2020
Verified Purchase

Need to return
Very much dislike

Written by @C1ANGEL - November 20th 2020

You May Also Like

iFrogz Audio & Power Accessories

Cool stuff, hot deals

Halo Power Accessories

Low prices on high quality items

Olympia Provisions Summer Foods Featuring Hall's

Treat yourself today

Kitchen Tools & Gadgets

Kitchen finds you won't want to miss!

Backyard Oasis

Perfect items to upgrade your backyard