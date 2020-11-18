Empower Fit Pro Smart Watch with Three Interchangeable Bands

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Verified Purchase

Empower fit pro smart watch

It isn’t what I expected it doesn’t read correctly your tempature neither your body nor weather its not paring correctly, right with phone Also if my phone isn’t use before receiving messages it won’t connect pair and I don’t receive my messages until after I use my phone I’m not sure how it works to take photos when I tried it its actually asking to be done on my phone I also thought I can reply on my messages and answer calls I’m not sure if it’s reading correctly over all on all heart rate, blood pressure and so forth To locate phone on watch its a low sound vibration on phone so it really doesn’t help much not really good it’s really basic mainly to use as just to tell time watch