Upgrade your every kitchen knives with this steal from Henckles. Due to a production flaw, not all of the steak knives will fit in the bottom tier of the knife block as you see in the lead photo. This flaw is part of why we can offer an amazing value on such terrific knives.
Henckels International Statement 16 Piece Knife Block Set
Features
- Tackle daily kitchen tasks with ease
- Lightweight, full tang design yields maximum maneuverability
- Fabricated from high-quality stainless steel
- Single-piece, precision-stamped blade construction provides durability
- Blade boasts precision cutting and is finely honed for long-lasting sharpness
- Curved for comfort, the traditional triple-rivet handle supports tireless cutting as the stainless steel end cap stylishly provides balance
What’s Included?
- 1x Paring Knife
- 1x Serrated Utility Knife
- 1x Carving Fork
- 1x Carving Knife
- 1x Chef’s Knife
- 6x Stamped Steak Knives
- 1x Sharpening Steel
- 1x Kitchen Shears
- 1x Storage Block