Henckels International Statement 16 Piece Knife Block Set

Upgrade your every kitchen knives with this steal from Henckles. Due to a production flaw, not all of the steak knives will fit in the bottom tier of the knife block as you see in the lead photo. This flaw is part of why we can offer an amazing value on such terrific knives.

Features

  • Tackle daily kitchen tasks with ease
  • Lightweight, full tang design yields maximum maneuverability
  • Fabricated from high-quality stainless steel
  • Single-piece, precision-stamped blade construction provides durability
  • Blade boasts precision cutting and is finely honed for long-lasting sharpness
  • Curved for comfort, the traditional triple-rivet handle supports tireless cutting as the stainless steel end cap stylishly provides balance

What’s Included?

  • 1x Paring Knife
  • 1x Serrated Utility Knife
  • 1x Carving Fork
  • 1x Carving Knife
  • 1x Chef’s Knife
  • 6x Stamped Steak Knives
  • 1x Sharpening Steel
  • 1x Kitchen Shears
  • 1x Storage Block

Warranty

90 days

You May Also Like

iFrogz Audio & Power Accessories

Cool stuff, hot deals

Halo Power Accessories

Low prices on high quality items

Backyard Oasis

Perfect items to upgrade your backyard