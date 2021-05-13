Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager

Shiatsu is one of the original healing arts. That’s why this Miko heated foot massager is called Shibui (shi-boo-ee), which means old-school, classic. But while the benefits are timeless, the technology underneath its sleek exterior is thoroughly modern. Slide your feet into this acupressure foot massager and feel the pain and stress melt away.

4.3 Overall Rating

Verified Purchase

Works great

It feels great on my feet. I stand on them all day at work and this helps them feel better.

Written by @markclark50 - June 14th 2021
Verified Purchase

GLORIOUS!

Written by @glewis050 - June 11th 2021
Verified Purchase

So far so good

We just received it today…and my husband loves it…

Written by @sueandrsn - June 4th 2021
Features

  • The independent foot chambers deliver a shiatsu massage to the bottom of the feet
  • Deep-kneading & soothing heat relieved tired muscles
  • Toe-touch button dials in personalized massage settings without ultimate convenience
  • Switchable heat function applies gentle warmth to tired muscles
  • Ultra-portable, easy to clean, beautiful to look at. Standard plug-in power
  • Compact; can be stored under most standard sofas while not in use
  • Adjustable massage speeds, and rotation
  • Fits any sized feet, small or large
  • 6 Massager heads and 18 rotating massager nodes to reach specific pressure points on your feet

Specifications

  • Product Measurements: 15.39 × 15.31 × 5.19 in
  • Weight: 7 lbs.

What’s Included

  • 1x Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager

Warranty

1 Year Miko

Reviews

Verified Purchase

Great service.

Written by @marleneannv - May 23rd 2021
Verified Purchase

Works great I love it!!

Written by @jbonilla22 - May 20th 2021
Verified Purchase

Mmmm. Haaa.

Written by @KOKEKE - May 19th 2021
Verified Purchase

great great

Written by @plfeacher - May 18th 2021
Verified Purchase

All good!

Written by @donaldfburt - May 15th 2021
Verified Purchase

Luv it

Written by @jamilahmuhammad - May 14th 2021
Verified Purchase

Nice and fast!

Awesome!

Written by @milabano - May 13th 2021
Verified Purchase

Very thorough

Loved the massage however would advise wear a sock because it gets HOT!

Written by @DKNT88 - May 11th 2021
Verified Purchase

Wish it was getting warmer.

Written by @Tinche - May 22nd 2021
Verified Purchase

Nice massage but i don’t feel any heat!

Written by @Ronijax04 - May 23rd 2021
Verified Purchase

There's something better

This product is big, bulky and heavy, not forgetting the large cord, so disappointing.

Written by @Mysorefeet - May 23rd 2021

