Shiatsu is one of the original healing arts. That’s why this Miko heated foot massager is called Shibui (shi-boo-ee), which means old-school, classic. But while the benefits are timeless, the technology underneath its sleek exterior is thoroughly modern. Slide your feet into this acupressure foot massager and feel the pain and stress melt away.
Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager
Features
- The independent foot chambers deliver a shiatsu massage to the bottom of the feet
- Deep-kneading & soothing heat relieved tired muscles
- Toe-touch button dials in personalized massage settings without ultimate convenience
- Switchable heat function applies gentle warmth to tired muscles
- Ultra-portable, easy to clean, beautiful to look at. Standard plug-in power
- Compact; can be stored under most standard sofas while not in use
- Adjustable massage speeds, and rotation
- Fits any sized feet, small or large
- 6 Massager heads and 18 rotating massager nodes to reach specific pressure points on your feet
Specifications
- Product Measurements: 15.39 × 15.31 × 5.19 in
- Weight: 7 lbs.
Reviews
Works great
It feels great on my feet. I stand on them all day at work and this helps them feel better.
GLORIOUS!
So far so good
We just received it today…and my husband loves it…
Great service.
Works great I love it!!
Mmmm. Haaa.
great great
All good!
Luv it
Nice and fast!
Awesome!
Very thorough
Loved the massage however would advise wear a sock because it gets HOT!
Wish it was getting warmer.
Nice massage but i don’t feel any heat!
There's something better
This product is big, bulky and heavy, not forgetting the large cord, so disappointing.